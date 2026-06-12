Behind The Lens: Detained despite citizenship and the debate over jury secrecy  (Audio)

“Stopped, shackled and detained in Lafayette Parish, a U.S. citizen tells her story.

In this episode of Behind The Lens, reporters Delaney Nolan and Bernard Smith join Lens editor Katy Reckdahl to discuss two important stories shaping Louisiana’s justice system.

First, a U.S. citizen recounts her experience of being stopped, shackled, and detained in Lafayette Parish, raising questions about law enforcement practices, civil rights, and accountability. The conversation explores the circumstances surrounding her detention and the broader implications for communities across Louisiana.

Juror Privacy and the Public’s Right to Know

The team also examines a new state law designed to protect juror privacy. While supporters say the measure safeguards jurors from harassment and outside influence, critics warn it could make it far more difficult for journalists, attorneys, and investigators to uncover juror misconduct and wrongful convictions.

Join us for an in-depth discussion of these stories and what they mean for transparency, justice, and public trust.