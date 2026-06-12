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Behind The Lens: Detained despite citizenship and the debate over jury secrecy  (Audio)

A U.S. citizen shares her account of being stopped, shackled and detained in Lafayette Parish, while reporters examine a new Louisiana law that could shield juror identities from public scrutiny.
by Carolyne Heldman

“Stopped, shackled and detained in Lafayette Parish, a U.S. citizen tells her story. 

In this episode of Behind The Lens, reporters Delaney Nolan and Bernard Smith join Lens editor Katy Reckdahl to discuss two important stories shaping Louisiana’s justice system.

First, a U.S. citizen recounts her experience of being stopped, shackled, and detained in Lafayette Parish, raising questions about law enforcement practices, civil rights, and accountability. The conversation explores the circumstances surrounding her detention and the broader implications for communities across Louisiana.

Juror Privacy and the Public’s Right to Know

The team also examines a new state law designed to protect juror privacy. While supporters say the measure safeguards jurors from harassment and outside influence, critics warn it could make it far more difficult for journalists, attorneys, and investigators to uncover juror misconduct and wrongful convictions.

Join us for an in-depth discussion of these stories and what they mean for transparency, justice, and public trust.

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman