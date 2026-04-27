Surgical workforce crisis requires a new training playbook in New Orleans – and across America

Across the United States, hospitals are facing a quiet, persistent, and serious crisis playing out in the operating room: a shortage of trained professionals who keep surgical teams running safely and efficiently.

New Orleans is confronting the same glaring challenges. Nurses across multiple departments at the University Medical Center New Orleans (UMCNO) went on strike last November over staffing issues, including retention. Furthermore, a projected 40% nursing shortfall is expected across the state by 2030. While physicians and nurses often receive the most attention in workforce discussions, the reality is that surgical technologists, sterile processing professionals, and other perioperative support staff are equally essential to patient care. Without them, operating rooms slow down, surgeries are delayed, and health systems struggle to maintain quality and safety standards.

Lost revenues range from $1,325 to $5,962 per surgery cancellation across New Orleans’ hospitals. While a lack of surgical techs has not necessarily been the main factor contributing to that statistic, left unaddressed, it will undoubtedly trend toward becoming one.

In New Orleans, the lack of surgical techs is already compounding the existing problems hospitals face. New Orleans’ hospital system and specialty care centers, compared to the rest of the state (except perhaps Baton Rouge and Shreveport), generate a higher demand for surgical procedures and skilled surgical personnel.

That demand creates a shortage of surgical technicians and other essential hospital staff detrimental to the city. As a result, New Orleans hospitals have to fill immediate staffing needs with short-term contracts that pay higher weekly salaries than those offered for full-time positions, creating another area where local hospitals are losing revenue.

That challenge was front and center this past week as healthcare leaders gathered in New Orleans for the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo. With more than 5,000 perioperative nurses, surgical services directors, operating room managers, and health system leaders attending, the conference reflects a growing recognition that solving surgical workforce shortages requires collaboration across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

The operating room has always been a team environment. But today’s workforce pressures are forcing hospitals to rethink how they build and sustain those teams.

Demand for surgical procedures continues to rise as the population ages and medical technology advances. At the same time, hospitals face persistent shortages in key support roles. These roles require specialized training, attention to detail, and strict adherence to safety protocols. Yet the traditional training pipeline often cannot keep up with demand. Many programs require lengthy timelines or rigid schedules that are difficult for working adults to navigate.

The result is a gap between the workforce hospitals need and the talent pipeline available to fill it.

Healthcare employers increasingly recognize that solving this challenge requires new approaches to training and education. In addition to traditional academic pathways, many hospitals are turning to flexible, technology-driven, and employer-aligned programs, which allow learners to train while preparing for real-world clinical environments.

One model gaining traction is employer-aligned training partnerships that combine flexible online learning with clinical experience opportunities. Programs designed in collaboration with healthcare employers allow learners to build job-ready skills while giving hospitals a more predictable pipeline of qualified surgical technologists and sterile processing professionals. When education providers, hospitals, and workforce organizations work together, training can move at the speed of workforce demand.

When education programs are designed in this way, they can better align with real clinical needs. These approaches are not intended to replace traditional academic programs, but to expand access and align training more closely with employer demand.

For students here in New Orleans and across the nation, this means clearer career paths. For hospitals, it means a stronger pipeline of qualified candidates who are ready to contribute from day one.

Industry gatherings such as the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) conference are playing an important role in advancing these solutions.

Last week’s event brought together the professionals responsible for surgical staffing, education, and clinical quality. That concentration of decision-makers created opportunities to share ideas, explore partnerships, and discuss innovative strategies for strengthening the perioperative workforce.

The conference’s reverse trade show format—where vendors met one-on-one with hospital decision-makers—reflected the urgency of these conversations. When leaders responsible for staffing and patient safety sit down together, the focus is clear: how to build stronger pipelines for the roles that keep operating rooms running.

America’s healthcare system cannot solve its surgical workforce shortage overnight. But progress is possible when employers, educators, and clinical leaders work together.

Investing in next-generation training pathways and aligning education with real clinical needs are critical steps toward strengthening our healthcare workforce.

While established programs exist, most training efforts across New Orleans and Louisiana remain largely rooted in traditional models, with newer approaches still in early stages of adoption. Employer-sponsored, in-house training programs aligned to industry-recognized certifications are not yet widely implemented at scale in the local market. As workforce shortages continue to intensify, this presents an opportunity for healthcare systems, educators, and workforce leaders in the region to explore more flexible, employer-aligned training approaches that can help build a stronger and more immediate talent pipeline.

An equally important consideration is the emergence of non-traditional pathways into surgical technology. Healthcare systems are increasingly building internal training, upskilling, and career pathway programs that expand access to individuals who may not have had the opportunity to return to school. By meeting learners where they are — through flexible, employer-aligned training — these models create more inclusive on-ramps into the field. In many cases, these programs are employer-sponsored, helping to reduce financial barriers and limit student debt.

For example, healthcare systems in other regions have partnered with training providers to build internal surgical technologist programs that support long-term workforce pipelines. In Minnesota and Colorado, these models have helped hospitals develop talent from within while maintaining alignment with industry standards. These approaches are designed to complement traditional academic programs while offering employers a more flexible and scalable approach to workforce development. It’s an approach that could be explored alongside existing programs in New Orleans.

As healthcare leaders held these discussions in New Orleans, the conversations are helping shape the future of surgical workforce development.

The question is not whether hospitals will need more skilled perioperative professionals—they unquestionably will. The real question is whether we are willing to rethink how we train and prepare the next generation—and how quickly we are willing to act.

Jennifer Kolb

Jennifer Kolb, MedCerts VP of Partnerships and Workforce Development, has spent a decade within the workforce industry, working with educators, state leaders, business and industry officials, post-secondary institutions and grant organizations from across the country.