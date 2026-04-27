Focused On

Immunity for oil & gas companies are on the horizon if HB804 becomes law in Louisiana

A new bill from State Rep. Geymann would restrict nearly any claims for damages caused by emissions. Environmental reporter Emily Sanders from ExxonKnews explains what's in the bill."
by Carolyne Heldman
Louisiana’s HB804 could shield oil companies from climate lawsuits

In this episode of Behind the Lens, environmental reporter Emily Sanders breaks down House Bill 804, a proposal from Brett Geymann that could sharply limit legal claims against oil and gas companies for damages linked to emissions.

The conversation explores how the bill would reshape accountability, what it could mean for communities already dealing with environmental impacts, and why critics say it could grant sweeping protections to industry. Supporters argue it brings clarity and stability to Louisiana’s energy sector, while opponents warn of long-term consequences for public health, the environment, and the courts.

This episode looks at what’s in the bill, who stands to benefit, and what’s at stake as lawmakers consider a major shift in how environmental harm is addressed in Louisiana.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music Toleration by Podington Bear soundofpicture.com. Additional sound courtesy of “A Seat at the Table with Jamie Marie Pope”, YouTube.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman