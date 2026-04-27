Immunity for oil & gas companies are on the horizon if HB804 becomes law in Louisiana

In this episode of Behind the Lens, environmental reporter Emily Sanders breaks down House Bill 804, a proposal from Brett Geymann that could sharply limit legal claims against oil and gas companies for damages linked to emissions.

The conversation explores how the bill would reshape accountability, what it could mean for communities already dealing with environmental impacts, and why critics say it could grant sweeping protections to industry. Supporters argue it brings clarity and stability to Louisiana’s energy sector, while opponents warn of long-term consequences for public health, the environment, and the courts.

This episode looks at what’s in the bill, who stands to benefit, and what’s at stake as lawmakers consider a major shift in how environmental harm is addressed in Louisiana.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music Toleration by Podington Bear soundofpicture.com. Additional sound courtesy of “A Seat at the Table with Jamie Marie Pope”, YouTube.