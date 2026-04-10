Focused On

From roots to results: Karen Gadbois, The Lens’ co-founder and former executive director, reflects on 15 years of reporting.

On the 15th anniversary of The Lens, co-founder Karen Gadbois reflects on the newsroom’s grassroots beginnings, its mission to hold power accountable, and how it grew into a trusted voice for community-driven journalism in New Orleans.
by Carolyne Heldman
Logo for Behind the Lens podcast
Karen Gadbois (Photo by Emily Kask/Poynter)

In this episode of Behind the Lens, we mark a major milestone, 15 years of fearless, community-driven journalism. Co-founder and former Executive Director Karen Gadbois reflects on the origins of The Lens, the challenges of building a nonprofit newsroom in New Orleans, and the impact of holding power to account.

From its grassroots beginnings to its role today as a trusted public interest newsroom, Gadbois shares insight into the mission, the evolution, and the future of The Lens. This conversation traces how a small idea grew into an essential voice for the community, one story at a time.

Additional music in this episode includes “All the Colors in the World,” “Constructivism,” and “Rarified.”
Additional audio courtesy of WWL-TV and Prime Media.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman