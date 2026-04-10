From roots to results: Karen Gadbois, The Lens’ co-founder and former executive director, reflects on 15 years of reporting.

Karen Gadbois (Photo by Emily Kask/Poynter)

In this episode of Behind the Lens, we mark a major milestone, 15 years of fearless, community-driven journalism. Co-founder and former Executive Director Karen Gadbois reflects on the origins of The Lens, the challenges of building a nonprofit newsroom in New Orleans, and the impact of holding power to account.

From its grassroots beginnings to its role today as a trusted public interest newsroom, Gadbois shares insight into the mission, the evolution, and the future of The Lens. This conversation traces how a small idea grew into an essential voice for the community, one story at a time.

Additional music in this episode includes “All the Colors in the World,” “Constructivism,” and “Rarified.”

Additional audio courtesy of WWL-TV and Prime Media.