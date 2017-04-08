After April 1, 2017, it’s legal to rent homes in New Orleans via Airbnb, VRBO and similar services. Sites must be licensed. We’re tracking where applications have been filed and approved.

Applications received: 7,559

Applications approved: 4,347

Updated: March 9, 2018



Some applications aren’t mapped because they did not include full location information. Application information from the City of New Orleans. Photos from the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office. Questions? Contact Charles Maldonado.

Guide to license types

There are three types of licenses: accessory, temporary and commercial.

Accessory and temporary licenses are for homes in residential neighborhoods.

Accessory licenses, which cost $200, allow homeowners with a homestead exemption (which means they live there) to rent rooms or half-doubles. The licenses are good for a year and allow up to three bedrooms to be rented to up to six guests at a time. Property owners are required to be home while their homes are being rented.

Temporary licenses are for whole-house rentals. They are open to property owners or long-term tenants. They cost $50 with a homestead exemption or $150 without one. This license allows the home to rented for up to 90 days per year. Each rental can have up to five bedrooms and up to 10 guests at a time.

Commercial licenses are available only in non-residential neighborhoods. Like accessory licenses, they allow for whole-home rentals, but there is no annual limit on bookings. They cost $500 per year and are available to owners or third-party operators who have the owner’s permission.

See our prior coverage for more about the city’s short-term rental law.