Barefoot and clad in blue and purple traditional African clothing, veteran educator Jamilah Peters-Muhammad spent Thursday morning teaching New Orleans students about the origins of the city’s famous music.

“Understand that these rhythms travel from Africa through the Caribbean right back up the Mississippi River to New Orleans,” Peters-Muhammad, 77, said to the crowd of children gathered inside the Ashé Cultural Arts Center’s theater.

Veteran educator Jamilah Peters-Muhammad, known as Mama Jamilah, teaches students from St. Benedict The Moor Catholic School in Gentilly about the origins of the city’s famous music. (Photo by Gus Bennett)

Students from St. Benedict The Moor Catholic School at Ashé Cultural Arts Center for the city’s first Black Education History Week (Gus Bennett / The Lens)

“In Congo Square,” she went on, referring to the iconic landmark in Louis Armstrong Park in Tremé, “you can still hear these rhythms being played.”

Guided by Peters-Muhammad, known as Mama Jamilah, more than 50 students from St. Benedict The Moor Catholic School in Gentilly took an hour-long imaginative journey to Ghana, Liberia and The Gambia, learning African dance and drums as part of the first Black Education History Week in New Orleans.

The students participated in call-and-response songs with Peters-Muhammad, who has taught about African culture through dance and drumming for nearly 45 years and is a co-founder of Kumbuka African Drum and Dance Collective. She chanted and sang in Yoruba, Gã and Kongo as young students drummed and danced behind her. Students and teachers in the audience chanted and sang back.

Throughout the morning, Peters-Muhammad called students to the front of the theater, where they sat playing goblet-shaped djembe drums and the deeper-sounding dundun drums with their hands. Other students danced, following the lead of Nailah “Lalah” Smith as she shook her shoulders and moved her feet to the rhythm.

The interactive rhythms and movements immersed students in African culture. “I learned that they communicate with music and dancing,” said Maylon, a fourth grader, after he took his turn up front.

Jamilah Peters-Muhammad, Mama Jamilah, asked a child about that morning’s lesson on Thursday morning in the Ashé Cultural Arts Center’s theater. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Thursday morning’s event was one of dozens across the city this week as Orleans Parish schools observed the inaugural Black Education History Week from Nov. 15 to 20. More than 2,000 students from 17 schools participated in the week of programming established after a three-year push by the nonprofit Black Education for New Orleans (BE NOLA).

Events included film screenings, yoga and field trips to museums and historical sites — including a reenactment of the 1811 Slave Revolt that began in St. John the Baptist Parish and is considered the nation’s largest insurrection of enslaved people.

Nailah “Lalah” Smith waits for a student from St. Benedict The Moor to repeat the dance steps she’d just demonstrated. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

The site of many civil rights battles and milestones, New Orleans has a rich education history that is often “undertaught,” said Adrinda Kelly, the founding executive director of BE NOLA.

“It’s important for our children to learn this history, to be able to understand themselves as standing in the living legacy of it, because it is an unfinished history,” Kelly said.

Peters-Muhammad, whose roots trace back to Sierra Leone, has long led local efforts to connect Black students in New Orleans with the African continent and its culture. She didn’t see this history being taught to students at the time that she began practicing African dance — so she began teaching.

“It became such an empowering experience for me to learn about myself from the continent I came from, where I really came from, and how those people in antiquity have shaped the world, even during enslavement,” said Peters-Muhammad. “I wanted to be sure the children got that.”

For students, the event was a chance to sing and dance, play new instruments and learn about their connections to Africa and the world. Several students planned to take the dancing and drumming they had learned home with them.

The week of lessons aims to help students better understand their place in history by helping them learn New Orleans and African culture. “I loved the dancing and the countries that we visited,” said Zayn, a fourth grader at St. Benedict.

Nailah “Lalah” Smith practices dance steps with children from St. Benedict The Moor Catholic School. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Coach Vernon Riley of St. Benedict The Moor Catholic School with some of his students at Ashé Cultural Arts Center. (Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Coach Vernon Riley of St. Benedict The Moor Catholic School with some of his students at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center. (Gus Bennett / The Lens)

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