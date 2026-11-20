In this episode of Behind The Lens, we examine “Clipped Wings,” an investigative report revealing how botched equipment upgrades and staffing problems at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have effectively grounded a small Cessna aircraft that has played a critical role in detecting and reporting toxic emissions following chemical emergencies.

Special guest Ames Alexander, an investigative reporter with Floodlight, joins the podcast to discuss the reporting behind the story and the operational problems affecting the EPA’s aerial monitoring capabilities.

The investigation raises important questions about government preparedness, environmental oversight, and the ability of federal agencies to respond effectively when communities face potentially dangerous chemical releases.

This reporting is published in partnership with Floodlight, WIRED, and The Guardian, highlighting the importance of investigative journalism in examining the systems responsible for protecting public health and the environment.

Featured Guest: Ames Alexander, Investigative Reporter, Floodlight

Reporting Partners: Floodlight, WIRED, and The Guardian

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional Music: “Little Brown Bear”