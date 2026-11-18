On Thursday, November 19, the New Orleans City Council is scheduled to adopt the City’s 2027 budget. This budget becomes the City’s spending plan and includes designated funding for each department and agency, such as the police department, fire department, sanitation and courts.

The budget is on much steadier footing than a year ago, when the City had to borrow $125 million to meet payroll. The administration and council deserve credit for their work in 2026 to get out of that cash crisis.

In 2022, the General Fund, which pays for core City services, was flush with savings built up during the COVID-19 pandemic. But by the end of 2025, the City’s emergency reserves had fallen from $344 million to $62 million, well below the generally recommended minimum of two months of operating expenditures. All three major credit rating agencies downgraded the City.

Repaying the $125 million loan, along with nearly $50 million in costs that were not budgeted, pushed total cash needs for 2026 from the initial $800 million budget to $975 million.

That crisis did not happen overnight. In the years leading up to 2025, City spending grew faster than recurring revenues: cash coming in year after year from sources like property and sales taxes, fines and fees.

Significant funding challenges remain, including an annual shortfall of at least $20 million in contributions to the firefighters’ pension fund. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

The City used some of its reserves — unspent savings in its accounts — for equipment, vehicles and other City and community projects, and part of that spending created new recurring costs with no revenue to cover them in future years. The City also failed to adequately budget for and control major expenses such as overtime. Strained relations between the previous mayor and council made it harder to identify and respond to the crisis.

BGR recommended a financial plan and reserve guardrails, and raised concerns about many of these trends as they developed, starting with our 2022 report tracking the City’s use of federal pandemic relief funds.

Since taking office in January, the current administration and council have worked intensely to resolve the budget crisis, and BGR recognizes their commitment to meeting the challenge. Through June, revenue collections were about 9% above budget, and General Fund spending was about 12% under. Overtime spending is down nearly half from last year.

When State officials objected this summer to the City taking out another loan, the administration pulled together reimbursements, contributions and redirected funds to cover $110 million in cash needs. That effort avoided service breakdowns and further cuts to the City’s credit ratings. BGR’s recent report, Balancing Act, estimated that as of late September, the City was on track to end 2026 with a modest surplus.

The budget that the City Council is slated to approve on Thursday will determine funding for essential public services, including police operations, as the city works to maintain financial stability following a crisis that required $125 million in borrowing. (Photo by Katy Reckdahl / The Lens)

City leaders have also made changes that will outlast this year. The sale of future rental income from the Caesars New Orleans Casino lease added more than $100 million to the City’s emergency reserves. Combined with the City’s Savings Fund, reserves now total nearly $140 million, roughly the recommended minimum. The council also put safeguards in place to limit the use of those reserves to emergencies.

A sanitation fee increase, followed by a cost-based fee model starting in 2028, will address a longstanding gap that made up about 20% of the 2025 General Fund deficit. Residents can now follow spending and overtime on online dashboards. City leaders have begun gathering advice from consultants on a formal reserve policy and a long-term financial plan. For 2027, the City budget is limiting the reliance on one-time money, increasing taxes and other revenues, and making spending cuts — key steps to maintain fiscal stability.

Other ways to support a sustainable budget include how to maximize revenue from existing property and sales tax collections. ( Photo by Katy Reckdahl / The Lens)

Basic stability is only the starting point, though. The goal is long-term structural balance. Public finance experts define this as a budget in which dependable, annual revenue covers the full cost of running City government without dipping into reserves or relying on one-time money, such as borrowed money or temporary windfalls. The true full cost to run government includes adequate services, infrastructure and facilities maintenance, and long-term obligations.

New Orleans’ budget does not yet meet this goal, and getting there will take several years. A budget can be balanced on paper and still fall short of that standard.

Some of the City’s biggest annual costs still have no recurring source of funding. BGR has identified more than $82 million in unfunded costs and obligations. Street maintenance needs about $36 million more a year. The annual gap in contributions to the firefighters’ pension fund was at least $20 million in 2025. The City charter requires about $16 million a year for the Housing Trust Fund. The Sheriff’s Office has also identified $10 million needed to staff and operate the jail’s new medical and mental health wing. Down the road, the City may also need to restore any 2027 cuts to essential services.

Right now, the City is using bond money to cover some of these needs, including the Housing Trust Fund and new street maintenance employees. Bond proceeds can plug short-term funding gaps, but government finance practices warn against relying on debt to cover recurring expenses. It uses up money voters approved for certain capital projects, and taxpayers carry interest costs on top of the expenses themselves.

BGR has made two recommendations since the pandemic, and both still apply.

City leaders raised sanitation fees to address a longstanding funding gap that accounted for about 20% of the 2025 General Fund deficit. (Photo by Katy Reckdahl / The Lens)

First, the City should adopt a rolling, five-year financial plan and review it with the council every year during budget hearings. The plan should set spending priorities and identify sustainable ways to pay for them. It should also include measurable milestones and public reporting so residents can see whether the City is on track. A long-term plan would give recurring needs like street maintenance a dependable funding source instead of one that has to be pieced together each budget season.

Second, the City should complete a strong reserve policy with a target above the recommended minimum of two months of General Fund expenditures. It should be based on expert study and risk assessment that account for New Orleans’ exposure to hurricanes and other disasters. The policy should spell out when reserves can be used and how they get replenished, and the City needs to follow it once it’s in place. Healthy reserves are central to restoring the City’s credit rating, which matters as the City issues the bonds voters approved for infrastructure, drainage and affordable housing.

Rebecca Mowbray

These steps will determine whether this year’s gains hold beyond the current administration and council. BGR will continue tracking the City’s progress. In the coming months, we’ll look at other ways to support a sustainable budget, including how to maximize revenue from existing property and sales tax collections.

Rebecca Mowbray is president and CEO of the Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR), where she holds the Samuel Zemurray Chair in Research Leadership. BGR is a private, nonprofit, independent research organization dedicated to informed public policymaking and the effective use of public resources in the New Orleans area.

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