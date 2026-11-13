Behind The Lens Podcast: Dillard University students demand accountability over campus living conditions (audio)

Comments from Dillard University students Ahrianna Vicks and Zyarria Burton appear on screen during a virtual meeting as students raised concerns about unsafe conditions, including mold and structural problems, in their on-campus dorms and apartments. (Photos by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

In this episode of Behind The Lens, education reporter Vivi Smilgius examines students’ concerns, their demands for action, and questions about the university’s responsibility to provide safe, adequate housing.

At Dillard University, Louisiana’s oldest historically Black college and university (HBCU), deteriorating infrastructure, mold complaints, and unsafe conditions in student residences have prompted students to demand answers from university administrators.

During a recent alumni meeting, student government leaders organized a stand-in to bring attention to the conditions affecting campus housing and to demand greater accountability from the administration.

Smilgius reports on the students’ concerns and their efforts to bring attention to the problems facing their campus community.

Featured Reporter: Vivi Smilgius, Education Reporter

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional Music: “Turquoise”

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