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Behind The Lens Podcast: Dillard University students demand accountability over campus living conditions (audio)

Following complaints about mold, deteriorating infrastructure, and unsafe living conditions, student government leaders stage a stand-in during an alumni meeting to demand accountability from university administrators.
by Carolyne Heldman
Madison Cox, SGA president, speaks to members of the National Alumni Association. Cox and the SGA called for safer living conditions, greater transparency and administrative accountability following a partial ceiling collapse at Gentilly Gardens that forced dozens of students to relocate. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)
Comments from Dillard University students Ahrianna Vicks and Zyarria Burton appear on screen during a virtual meeting as students raised concerns about unsafe conditions, including mold and structural problems, in their on-campus dorms and apartments. (Photos by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

In this episode of Behind The Lens, education reporter Vivi Smilgius examines students’ concerns, their demands for action, and questions about the university’s responsibility to provide safe, adequate housing.

At Dillard University, Louisiana’s oldest historically Black college and university (HBCU), deteriorating infrastructure, mold complaints, and unsafe conditions in student residences have prompted students to demand answers from university administrators.

During a recent alumni meeting, student government leaders organized a stand-in to bring attention to the conditions affecting campus housing and to demand greater accountability from the administration.

Smilgius reports on the students’ concerns and their efforts to bring attention to the problems facing their campus community. 

Featured Reporter: Vivi Smilgius, Education Reporter

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear.  Additional Music: “Turquoise”

Listen In! Click below to hear the latest episode of Behind The Lens.

Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman