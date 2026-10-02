Behind The Lens: “As Meta rolls into Louisiana with a massive data center … (This is Part 1 of 2 audio discussions)

In this episode of “Behind The Lens”, Reporters Delaney Nolan, Vivi Smilgius and special guest Drew Hawkins from the Gulf States Newsroom dig into the motivations behind the man, and the ethical questions that arise when the largest media company in LA gets cozy with Meta.

This episode is Part 1 of a two-part discussion.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music is “Groundswell.”

Guest: Reporters Delaney Nolan, Vivi Smilgius

Special Guest: Drew Hawkins from the Gulf States Newsroom

Host: Carolyne Heldman