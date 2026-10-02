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Behind The Lens: “As Meta rolls into Louisiana with a massive data center … (This is Part 1 of 2 audio discussions)

... the owner of the paper of record in the state, John Georges, rolls out the red carpet for Meta and explains how he thinks these deals will save journalism in the state. 
by Carolyne Heldman
Georges brushed off Holly Ridge residents’ concerns, saying “there’s always someone to complain.” He believes that Meta’s project is helping locals and he’s optimistic about its effects on the state. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

In this episode of “Behind The Lens”, Reporters Delaney Nolan, Vivi Smilgius and special guest Drew Hawkins from the Gulf States Newsroom dig into the motivations behind the man, and the ethical questions that arise when the largest media company in LA gets cozy with Meta.

This episode is Part 1 of a two-part discussion.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music is “Groundswell.”

Guest: Reporters Delaney Nolan, Vivi Smilgius

Special Guest: Drew Hawkins from the Gulf States Newsroom

Host: Carolyne Heldman

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman