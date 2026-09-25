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Behind The Lens: Sunrise Foods sprinkler system raises fire code concerns in Lower 9th Ward (audio)

by Carolyne Heldman
Railroad tracks lead past the Sunrise Foods International facility at Alabo Wharf in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward beneath a bright blue sky.
Sunrise Foods International received approval for a sprinkler system at its grain-loading facility despite the system being expressly forbidden by the state fire code, prompting concerns from fire-mitigation experts and nearby residents. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

In this episode of “Behind The Lens,” questions of public safety, regulatory oversight and neighborhood concern come into focus in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

Air pollution questions linger over Alabo Street Wharf

Sunrise Foods International has received approval for a sprinkler system at a large grain-loading facility at the Alabo Wharf, despite the use of a system expressly forbidden by the state fire code. The approvals have surprised fire-mitigation experts and raised concerns among nearby residents.

Environmental reporter Delaney Nolan examines how the system was approved, the questions surrounding its compliance with fire-safety requirements, and why the decision matters to people living near the facility.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music is “Groundswell.”

Guest: Delaney Nolan

Host: Carolyne Heldman

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman