Behind The Lens: Sunrise Foods sprinkler system raises fire code concerns in Lower 9th Ward (audio)

In this episode of “Behind The Lens,” questions of public safety, regulatory oversight and neighborhood concern come into focus in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

Sunrise Foods International has received approval for a sprinkler system at a large grain-loading facility at the Alabo Wharf, despite the use of a system expressly forbidden by the state fire code. The approvals have surprised fire-mitigation experts and raised concerns among nearby residents.

Environmental reporter Delaney Nolan examines how the system was approved, the questions surrounding its compliance with fire-safety requirements, and why the decision matters to people living near the facility.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music is “Groundswell.”

Guest: Delaney Nolan

Host: Carolyne Heldman