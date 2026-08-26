Behind The Lens Podcast: Clean slate and school bells (audio)

Criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith looks at a law passed by the Louisiana Legislature three years ago to automatically clear eligible criminal records. Despite its promise of a cleaner slate, the effort has yet to get past the starting gate because of technological hurdles. Smith explains what is preventing the automatic record-clearing system from moving forward and why those delays matter for people waiting for relief.

Then, education reporter Vivi Smilgius examines access to highly coveted pre-K seats for children from low-income families. While a large majority of eligible children are able to enroll, families whose children do not make the cut can be left without an affordable alternative. Smilgius explains how being shut out of pre-K can force children to remain at home and create serious economic consequences for their families.

From stalled criminal-record reforms to the difficult choices facing families seeking early childhood education, this episode explores what happens when access to opportunity depends not only on policy, but on whether those policies can actually reach the people they were created to serve.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music this week is “Little Brown Bird.”

Host Carolyn Heldman

Guest: Reporters Vivi Smilgius and Bernard Smith

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