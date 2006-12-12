1966-68 North Prieur Street, 7th Ward

Public Notice Regarding Historic Review of Privately-Owned Residential Buildings Proposed for Demolition in Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Buildings Eligible for Listing on the National Register

Click the image for more pictures.

1966-68 North Prieur Street

I spoke to the owner next door and he was aware that this was supposed to be torn down. However, I described some of the grant opportunities for historic properties, gave him the SH web site address, and he promised to check it out, although I’m not sure if he was interested for his own property or this one. He says this house has been vacant for a couple of years, and the usual Creole adornments that are missing on the outside have been gone for many years. He says that it’s in bad shape inside, but I wasn’t able to see much through the windows.

Address: 1966 N Prieur St

Owner: Lorna Delay

Tax Bill: 37W110315

Property Description: Sq 887 Lot 17 30X160 1966-68 N Prieur St Dble 1/St 10/Rms S/R

Planning District: Mid-City

Flood Zone: A3

Damage Assessment

Estimated Flood Depth: 2.5

Flood Duration (days): 10

Damage Report: 55.93%

This property is determined by FEMA to be eligible for the National Register, and FEMA is requesting the aid of the public in identifying alternatives to demolition.

The complete list of eligible Orleans Parish properties on the FEMA Section 106 list can be found here:

http://www.crt.state.la.us/culturalassets/fema106/readnotice.asp?NoticeID=31

You can comment on any of these properties until December 14, 2006, by going here:

http://www.crt.state.la.us/culturalassets/fema106/commentnotice.asp?NoticeID=31