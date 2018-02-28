Top Story

Criminal Justice

Henry Montgomery case raises a question: Are parole boards following Supreme Court guidelines?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that Henry Montgomery, serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy, should get a parole hearing. Monday, a board denied his release. Advocates for juvenile convicts say parole boards around the country aren't giving enough weight to the Supreme Court's directive that children who commit heinous crimes are capable of change.

Environment

Voluntary relocation, construction limits among the options to deal with rising water along Louisiana coast

After a yearlong planning process, state officials are working on a report that will recommend ways for six coastal parishes to deal with rising water and sinking land. The report could shape coastal communities for decades to come. Some of the ideas are controversial, such as limits on residential construction and higher taxes in areas of extreme flooding.

