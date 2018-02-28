The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that Henry Montgomery, serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy, should get a parole hearing. Monday, a board denied his release. Advocates for juvenile convicts say parole boards around the country aren't giving enough weight to the Supreme Court's directive that children who commit heinous crimes are capable of change.
Top Story
If you are using the Newspaper or Carousel optional homepage layout, add this label to a post to make it the top story on the homepage
Recent posts
Government & Politics
Opponents say Entergy’s proposed power plant is an old-fashioned solution in search of a problem
Entergy says a new plant can handle periods of unusually high demand, and it will protect against a catastrophic situation in which the city can't get power. Energy experts and opponents say the company's argument doesn't hold up, and it has an incentive to build new facilities rather than improve transmission reliability.
Environment
Voluntary relocation, construction limits among the options to deal with rising water along Louisiana coast
After a yearlong planning process, state officials are working on a report that will recommend ways for six coastal parishes to deal with rising water and sinking land. The report could shape coastal communities for decades to come. Some of the ideas are controversial, such as limits on residential construction and higher taxes in areas of extreme flooding.
Land Use
‘This Airbnb displaced 5 people’: Here’s the story behind that photo that spread on Facebook
Schools
LSU among the many flagship universities that leave black and Latino students behind
Land Use
Group proposes expanding short-term rentals in New Orleans, but the city council isn’t biting
Under a proposal circulated by the Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity, “temporary” permits would allow a home to be rented half of the year. Residential areas of the Quarter could be Airbnbs. In exchange, the group proposes a limit of two Airbnbs per block, though existing rentals would be allowed to remain.