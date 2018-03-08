Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell says she’ll call for a study of short-term rentals in New Orleans.
Homepage Featured
If you are using the Newspaper or Carousel optional homepage layout, add this label to posts to display them in the featured area on the homepage
Recent posts
Schools
Orleans Parish School district must pay $12 million to students who attended school atop hazardous waste site
Events
The Lens wants to teach you how to find public records related to government spending
Environment
City council decision paves way for rezoning of port-owned wetlands for industrial use
Criminal Justice
Deal ends scrutiny of fake subpoenas in attempted murder case
Schools
State ethics lawyer says charter school leader or her relatives should be fired for breaking nepotism laws
Criminal Justice
Henry Montgomery case raises a question: Are parole boards following Supreme Court guidelines?
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that Henry Montgomery, serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy, should get a parole hearing. Monday, a board denied his release. Advocates for juvenile convicts say parole boards around the country aren't giving enough weight to the Supreme Court's directive that children who commit heinous crimes are capable of change.