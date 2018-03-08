Homepage Featured

If you are using the Newspaper or Carousel optional homepage layout, add this label to posts to display them in the featured area on the homepage

Recent posts

Criminal Justice

Henry Montgomery case raises a question: Are parole boards following Supreme Court guidelines?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that Henry Montgomery, serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy, should get a parole hearing. Monday, a board denied his release. Advocates for juvenile convicts say parole boards around the country aren't giving enough weight to the Supreme Court's directive that children who commit heinous crimes are capable of change.

By     